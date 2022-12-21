Midlands Pup-Shots! December 21

Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
I am 2 years old and approximately 51lbs.
2/16
BLITZEN
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am a typical puppy and have a lot of growing and learning to do.
3/16
BOONE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am a typical puppy.
4/16
COMET
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am a typical puppy and have a lot of growing and learning to do
5/16
COULTER
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Coulter, I'm approximately 10mo and 32 lbs
6/16
DASHER
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am a typical puppy and have a lot of growing and learning to do.
7/16
DONNER
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am a typical puppy and have a lot of growing and learning to do
8/16
GWEN
Columbia
I am a sweet, quiet girl.
9/16
KEVA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
My name is Keva, I'm approximately 3 yrs and 43lbs
10/16
LILY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $450 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
11/16
MADELINE
Columbia
My adoption fee of $200 includes my up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, deworming, and I come home spayed/neutered. I even started on my monthly flea and heartworm preventatives
12/16
MR. BEAUREGARD
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Independent, Curious, Smart, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $150
Mr. Beauregard "Beau" was found on the side of the road by a good Samaritan.
13/16
NYMPH
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Spend some time with her and get to know her!
14/16
WESTLEY
Columbia
My adoption fee of $300 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
15/16
WHEELER
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Wheeler, I'm approximately 2 yrs and 47 lbs
16/16
WINONA
Columbia
My adoption fee of $300 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!