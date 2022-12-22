Columbia Fire Department: No injuries reported in house fire on Woodrow Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department were on the scene of a working house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street. Officials say the fire is under control at this time.

The Department’s 3rd Shift crews responded to the fire before noon Thursday to find smoke pushing from the eaves and through one end of the home, say officials.

Individuals were not found inside the home and there were no reported injuries.

The reason for the fire is still being investigated, say officials.