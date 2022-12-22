Dutch Fork running back signs with Clemson

Dutch Fork Running Back Jarvis Green put pen to paper, inking with the Clemson Tigers during National Signing Day Wednesday.

Here’s his bio:

Jarvis Green

RB, Irmo, S.C.

Dutch Fork HS (Coach Tom Knotts)

Rankings: Ranked as the top player in South Carolina by MaxPreps … named first-team All-State by The State.

In High School: Led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022 … recorded 525 rushes for 4,608 yards (8.8 avg.) and 78 rushing touchdowns in 40 career games … also posted 89 receptions for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns … added two return touchdowns to finish with his career with 91 total touchdowns … recorded 462 yards on 18 kickoff returns (25.7 avg.) … finished with 6,272 career all-purpose yards … rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) in 2022, finishing fourth in the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage … added 36 receptions for 527 yards and recorded 41 total touchdowns as a senior, including 33 rushing, six receiving and two on returns … recorded 100-yard rushing games in 11 of the 13 contests he played in 2022, including three games of at least 200 yards and a 306-yard rushing performance on 23 attempts against Spartanburg … rushed 25 times for 246 yards vs. Dorman with three touchdowns … capped career with 23 carries for 241 yards and three scores in the state championship … also had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in 2022 … scored seven touchdowns against River Bluff as a senior and added six against Lexington … helped Dutch Fork be named the top high school team in South Carolina by MaxPreps in 2022 … had six 100-yard games while contributing to a 12-1 season in 2021 … had season-high 14 carries for 188 yards in season opener against Wren and had five rushing touchdowns and 149 yards against Chapin later that year … had a pair of 100-yard rushing games as sophomore in 2020, including a 127-yard game against Chapin and and a 137-yard effort against T.L. Hanna … played for Tom Knotts … selected to the Shrine Bowl, scoring the game-winning touchdown among his 15 carries for 58 yards for the South Carolina squad.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on December 13, 2022 … born Sept. 24, 2005 … high school teammate of current Clemson receivers Will Taylor and Antonio Williams … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.