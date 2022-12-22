Midlands Pup-Shots! December 22

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Angel is the smallest of her litter.
2/16
ASTRO
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Astro is such a happy boy!
3/16
BANDIT
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats
Prefers a home with no cats
My name is BANDIT and I'm a 4 month old black male German Shepherd/Lab mix.
4/16
BELL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Born October 19th, this spunky girl loves hugs and kisses!
5/16
BRUCIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is BRUCIE and I'm a 6 week old tricolored male Lab/Shepherd mix. I
6/16
CARDI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loves kisses, Playful
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Cardi is such a sweet chunk!
7/16
GUS GUS
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
8/16
HANDSOME
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
He is not only georgeous, BUT he is an AMAZING family dog!
9/16
KASSY
Sumter,
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is KASSY and I'm a 6 week old brindle and white female Lab/Shepherd mix.
10/16
LADYBUG
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is LADYBUG and I'm an 8 week old chocolate and white female Hound/Pit mix.
11/16
LUCAS
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is LUCAS and I'm an 8 week old chocolate and white female Hound/Pit mix.
12/16
MISTLETOE
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
13/16
PRINCESS
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is PRINCESS and I'm an 8 week old black and white female Hound/Pit mix.
14/16
RUDY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loves kisses, Playful
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Rudy, short for Rudolph, would love a home for Christmas!
15/16
WHITNEY
Columbia
My adoption fee of $300 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
16/16
WILLOW
Columbia
My adoption fee of $300 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
