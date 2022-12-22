Orangeburg opening Warming Center for cold weather this weekend

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected.

The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street.

Members of the public can begin using the space starting December 23 at 4 p.m. until December 25 at 10 a.m.