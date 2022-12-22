Prisma doctors say bundle up to prevent hypothermia, frostbite

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we approach this holiday weekend and anticipate colder weather coming through, Prisma Health doctors are concerned about hypothermia and frostbite.

Prisma Health Doctor Steve Shelton says the best way to prevent hypothermia and frostbite is to layer your clothing and stay warm.

He also says the Midlands isn’t use to seeing these cold temperatures and the elderly population, people with medical problems, as well as babies are at the most at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.