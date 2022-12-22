SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due to Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in the counties of Berkeley, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Marion and Williamsburg in South Carolina; and Brunswick, Columbus and Robeson in North Carolina are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, say officials.

Applicants can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) at Disaster Loan Assistance and should apply under SBA declaration # 17711.

Application forms can also be retrieved by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.