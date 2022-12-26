City of Columbia Water experiencing high usage of water, high call volume at call center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia water reports customers may be experiencing low water pressures due to water outages in the lower Richland Area.

City of Columbia Water crews say they are on site and actively working to resolve the situation.

Officials say as we experience the colder than normal temperatures, it is causing a higher usage of water because customers are letting their faucets run to avoid frozen pipes. City officials are asking you to please limit to a slow drip which is all that is necessary.

Columbia Water says the call center is experiencing extremely high call volumes. All available staff are taking calls and they apologize for any inconvenience to customers.