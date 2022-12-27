CDC: Rise in respiratory illnesses following the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular— flu, Covid-19, and RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases did surge after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country.

Large amounts of people are stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports, which is a recipe for viral spread.

The CDC says seasonal flu activity remains high in the U.S., but continues to decline in most parts of the country.

Covid-19 increases appear to be relatively mild.