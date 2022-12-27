Gas prices to increase this summer, says Gas Buddy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are way down from the record highs they hit last summer but don’t get used to it.

According to Gas Buddy, an app that tracks gas prices, the price at the pump could rise by May.

Not as high as the most recent spike but still more than we’ve seen recently.

The current Midlands average is $2.66 a gallon.

The prediction is based on the higher cost to produce summer grade gasoline plus, more Americans hit the road in warmer months.

However, Gas Buddy admits, there’s a lot of uncertainty in gas prices and accurate predictions are challenging.