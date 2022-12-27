Holiday retail sales up nearly 8% according to Mastercard

Discounts and deals apparently swayed people into spending more this holiday season.

On Monday, Mastercard reported holiday retail sales in the U.S. jumped over 7.5% compared to last year.

The company looked at sales in store and online from November 1 through December 24.

Preliminary figures show online sales grew over 10.5% compared to the same period last year.

Black Friday was still the top day for shopping with sales up more than 12% from last year.