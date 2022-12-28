11 dogs abandoned near North Charleston animal sanctuary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who abandoned 11 dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary before Christmas.

The Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s facility director alerted authorities to the discovery of two crates containing the 11 pets.

The mixed breed dogs, some of them puppies, were transported to the Charleston Animal Society. Officials want to remind the public that it’s illegal to abandon pets.

If anyone has information about who may be responsible, you are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 and ask for Animal Control Deputy Caroline Sewell.

Visit Charleston Animal Society to secure a new home for a pet.