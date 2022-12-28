Columbia woman charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) authorities arrested and charged 33 year-old Victoria C. Nelson of Columbia with two counts of tax evasion.

According to arrest warrants, Nelson allegedly filed false SC Individual Income Tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County.

Authorities say the Columbia woman failed to report more than $23,000 in income from a children’s facility, therefore evading $2,255 in income taxes.

She also claimed unqualified dependents to receive exemptions she was not entitled to, say officials.