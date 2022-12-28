‘Healthcare.gov’ sees ‘all time record’ enrollment

(CNN) — President Biden announced an “all-time record” enrollment for healthcare-dot-gov.

The President says nearly 11-and-a-half million Americans signed up for insurance through the site from November 1st to December 15th. That’s an 18 percent increase from the same time last year.

The president also says the uninsured rate hit eight percent earlier this year — the lowest level in history. People can still sign up for health insurance for 20-23 through January 15th.

