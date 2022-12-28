Midas holds blood drive, celebrates first year on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Some folks were able to walk away with a voucher for a free oil change after donating blood.

This afternoon, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other officials held a grand opening ceremony at the new Midas location on Gervais Street.

Along with a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the one-year anniversary of the Midas location being open, officials with the Red Cross were on hand to take blood donations.

Gus Herlong, a representative with Midas and President of Palmetto Garage Works, says a big part of Midas’ mission is to give back.

“Our platform is to give back to the community. We’re gonna market that way. We’re gonna continue donating and giving back in cities in which we do business. Cars don’t fix themselves and neither do communities. And the only way we change that is we give back,” says Herlong.

According to Herlong, over 20 people donated blood today.