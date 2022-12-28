Wizard of Oz hourglass sells for $495,000!
The Smithsonian Magazine reports a prop used in the The Wizard of Oz recently sold for $495,000 at auction.
It was the hour glass in the scene where the wicked witch tells Dorothy she only has a short time to live.
It stands 20 inches tall and almost a foot wide and has a gothic frame with gargoyles perched on three columns.
There’s no word on who bought it.