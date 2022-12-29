Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash.

After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving one car. Officials say the female driver of the vehicle slammed into an electrical transformer box.

Authorities have now temporarily shut down the 2700 block of North Main Street so they can clear the mangled vehicle from the scene and make repairs the the transformer that has led lights in the area to malfunction.

The Columbia Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.