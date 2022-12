2/31

AUSTIN, TYREIK MONTRELL

ROBBERY / COMMON LAW ROBBERY, STRONG ARM ROBBERY MAGISTRATE/MUNICIPAL COURT BENCH WARRANT KIDNAPPING / KIDNAPPING WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, WEAPONS / POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SEN ASSAULT / ASSAULT AND BATTERY 1ST DEGREE CONSPIRACY / CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, COMMON LAW CONSPIRACY DEFI