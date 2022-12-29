US’s Largest Wind Farm – Installation is Next Summer

John Farley,

Here’s a tweet from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, @YaleClimateComm

“The U.S.’s first large offshore wind farm is scheduled for installation next summer off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. What does it take to build and install an offshore wind turbine? Listen and learn”

You can hear and read about it here: https://nenc.news/ever-wonder-how-they-build-turbines-at-sea-heres-what-it-takes-to-create-an-american-wind-farm/

Capture1

