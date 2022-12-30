Lighting up the sky – while keeping your finger count at 10

Tyler Ryan gets an early fireworks show and learns about safety leading up to the New Year

SOUTH CONGAREE SC (WOLO)-

Lighting up the sky with celebration never disappoints, however, fireworks cause thousands of injuries each year. Mike and Ruthie Hughes from Discount Fireworks Store in Cayce and South Congaree offer several safety ideas that will help keep your ten fingers and two eyes working in the new year.

Fireworks packaged in brown paper are made for professional displays – avoid buying. Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, especially with sparklers. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. Never point or throw fireworks at another person. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash. Never allow young children to play or ignite fireworks. Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers. Never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully. Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting. Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.