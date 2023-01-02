NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS: How to keep your fitness goals for 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to a global consumer survey, living a healthier life is the top resolution for 2023.

However, statistics report that only around 9 percent of people keep their resolutions for the entire year.

“People come in a week after usually when the New Year’s crowd has died down,” said Jack Timmerman, Brickhouse Gym member services.

Even on the second day of the year, Brickhouse Gym in Columbia was full of people trying to get going on their 2023 fitness goals.

“Trying to stay healthy. I think that’s a pretty general goal for everybody. This is a great place to do it,” said gym member Adam Couture.

Couture has only been a member at Brickhouse for a couple of months but recommends it to anyone who wants to get in shape.

“It’s been really great because of the positive environment,” Couture said. “Even if you’re having a bad day, the positivity turns things around for you. You’re ready to go, get a good workout in and end the day on a good note.”

The positive atmosphere helps draw in new members to Brickhouse, but sticking to a regular workout routine can prove challenging.

“It’s you versus you. You have to have the mindset to go to the gym. You can’t go to the gym on New Year’s and don’t stick with it. It’s all about you,” said Jenna Kaye, Brickhouse Gym member services.

If you need motivation to get a good workout, Brickhouse offers trainers and classes.

“Classes are free. Rebecca teaches those and they’re phenomenal,” Timmerman said. “She has a lot of energy and power when she’s here. Everybody who comes to the classes loves them.”

No matter how much you workout, losing weight or building muscle requires work outside the gym as well.

“That’s what people fail to realize,” Kaye said. “You can go to the gym all day, do cardio, do body but if you don’t eat right outside the gym, you’re not going to see a lot.”

However, gym staff say that the first step is getting started.

“There’s a place for everybody here. It’s a really great environment,” Couture said.

“Judgment free. A lot of people fear judgment at the gym. Don’t. We all gotta start somewhere,” Kaye said.

Whatever your fitness goals for the new year, Brickhouse Gym is here to help you get started and keep your resolution.