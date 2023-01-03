ABC Columbia and Red Cross host January 4 Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help give the gift of life in the New Year.

January is National Blood Donor month and ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Red Cross for a New Year’s Blood Drive.

The Blood Drive will take place on January 4, 2023 from Noon-7pm at Flight Adventure Park at Sandhill off Fashion Drive.

The Red Cross says healthy individuals are encouraged to make donation appointments by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and using sponsor code ABCCOLUMBIA.

You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.