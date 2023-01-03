Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022.

According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard.

According to the coroner, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department and SLED were called to the scene to investigate the death, along with the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner says there appears to be no foul play involved in the death. An autopsy is schedule to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident will continue to be investigated by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.