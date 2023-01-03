Mega Millions jackpot jumps to estimated $785 Million

(CNN) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year is a big one.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery Tuesday night’s $785 million dollar jackpot is the fourth largest in the game’s history.

If the winner takes the lump sum it would end up being roughly $403 million dollars. Don’t quit your job just yet though, the odds of winning are still one – in – 303 million.

Tuesday’s drawing takes place at eleven, but tickets must be purchased by ten.