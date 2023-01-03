Police search for woman accused of cashing stolen check
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police say they are searching for a woman accused of cashing a stolen check.
police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed a three thousand dollar check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
Police say she provided a stolen drivers license to cash the check.
she was seen driving a grey ford explorer captured on surveillance video and pictured below.
If you have any information about who this woman is or where she may be you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME – SC.