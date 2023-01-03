Police search for woman accused of cashing stolen check

Rochelle Dean,
Image: Lexington Police

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police say they are searching for a woman accused of cashing a stolen check.
police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed a three thousand dollar check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.

Police say she provided a stolen drivers license to cash the check.
she was seen driving a grey ford explorer captured on surveillance video and pictured below.

Image: Lexington Police

If you have any information about who this woman is or where she may be you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME – SC.

