Clemson defensive end declares for NFL Draft

One member of the Clemson defense is moving on to the NFL.

Defensive end KJ Henry announced the news on social media Wednesday, officially declaring for the NFL Draft and forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Henry recorded over 120 tackles in his career, finishing with 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over 46 games in five seasons. He enters the NFL Draft after his best season with 51 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The defensive lineman from North Carolina graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2020 and received his master’s degree in 2021.