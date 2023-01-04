Tyler Ryan has the latest on the watch and what it means for the day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2:00 PM Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service says there is a marginal risk of severe weather through much of the Midlands as well as the Central Savannah River area of Georgia.

The impacted area could also experience hail up to a quarter, along with damaging winds gusting in excess of 70 MPH.

A Watch means that conditions are favorable for a severe weather event in the watch area, not that a tornado has been spotted.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan says to make sure that the location services on your phone are activated during such times so that you will receive specific information at your specific location.

Tyler will continue to monitor the situation today, and continue to update.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook