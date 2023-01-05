Midlands Pup-Shots! January 5

Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Ace is a beautiful boy around 2-yrs-old who was given up because owner is moving and can’t take.
2/16
ARIES
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
3/16
AURORA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
My name is AURORA and I'm a 3 month old black and white female Lab mix.
4/16
BUSTER
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
5/16
DIAMOND
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My owner was no longer able to care for me, so here I am.
6/16
FOXY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
7/16
HARVEY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, children
My name is HARVEY and I'm a 3 year old red and white male Hound mix.
8/16
MOXY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
9/16
PEACH
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
10/16
SNOOKIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is SNOOKIE and I'm an 8 week old tan female Pit mix.
11/16
SONOMA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My owner was having personal difficulties and so I found myself at the shelter looking for a new home.
12/16
STARBRIGHT
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
13/16
STEVE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
14/16
STRAWBERRY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
15/16
SUGARPLUM
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
16/16
SUNNY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is SUNNY and I'm an 8 week old tan female Pit mix
