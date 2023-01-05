State Supreme Court rules ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law unconstitutional

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A major decision from the State Supreme Court on the future of abortion rights in South Carolina.

Thursday the court announced the Fetal Heartbeat Law which would ban abortion after six weeks is a violation of a woman’s right to privacy and therefore unconstitutional.

The heartbeat law was passed by the state legislature in February of 2021 but was challenged in court by planned parenthood.

Shortly after the decision was made South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released a statement via Twitter saying,

“With this opinion, the Court has clearly exceeded its authority.

The people have spoken through their elected representatives multiple times on this issue.

I look forward to working with the General Assembly to correct this error.”

