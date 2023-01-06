Lonnie Teasley Named Offensive Line Coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 6, 2023) – University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has announced that Lonnie Teasley will assume the role as the Gamecocks’ offensive line coach on a full-time basis, replacing Greg Adkins as one of the Gamecocks’ 10 on-field coaches. Adkins is expected to remain on staff in another role, assisting with the Gamecocks’ offense.

“Lonnie did a great job stepping in for and working alongside Greg with the offensive line this past season,” said Coach Beamer. “He was instrumental in the offensive line’s improvement and is a fantastic recruiter as well.”

Teasley took over the on-field coaching duties with the Gamecocks’ offensive line early in the 2022 season while Adkins was dealing with a minor health issue that limited his availability.

Teasley joined the South Carolina staff in 2021 as an offensive analyst after spending the previous two years as the offensive line coach at North Carolina Central University. Prior to that, he worked as the offensive line coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2018) and Tennessee Tech (2017). He also has NFL experience, having worked for two seasons (2015-16) with the Baltimore Ravens, assisting the offensive line coach. He also served as an assistant offensive line coach at Temple for the 2014 campaign.

Teasley coached for three years in the MEAC as an assistant coach and graduate assistant at Delaware State, leading the linebackers (2013) and tight ends (2011-12). He began his coaching career at Brunswick (Ga.) High School as a defensive line coach for three seasons (2008-10).

Teasley played on the offensive line at Hofstra and Winston-Salem State, graduating from WSSU in 2008.