Midlands Pup-Shots! January 6th

Waxhaw, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $295
This gorgeous girl was a wonderful mama to her sweet babies but now it's her turn to find her happily ever after!
2/16
BLITZEN
Fort Mill
Playful, Friendly
Born at the beginning of December, Blitzen is from a litter of 6.
3/16
IVY
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $295
This precious girl is sweet as can be & will be a perfect medium sized adult.
4/16
JACK
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Hi, my name is Jack. I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
5/16
JANET
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
6/16
KUMO
Columbia
Vaccinations and neuter are included in the adoption fee.
7/16
MOSIAC
Irmo
Friendly, Playful, Protective
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $200
Mosiac (aka MO) was at his finder's office on a very cold day previous to Christmas.
8/16
OLIVE
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $295
This precious girl is sweet as can be & will be a perfect medium sized adult.
9/16
PIXIE
Waxhaw, NC
House trained
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $295
This precious & sweet girl is the perfect medium size & has the most adorable underbite you've ever seen!
10/16
ROD
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is ROD and I'm a 3 month old brown and white male Pit mix.
11/16
TITO
Marvin, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Tito is a sweet three-year-old boy that his owner is having to surrender unfortunately because of a move-in situation with a large dog.
12/16
TRAPPER
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
He is doing great, still a little pack animal.
13/16
TUCKER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is TUCKER and I'm a 10 month old merle and brindle male Pit mix.
14/16
WALKER
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
Goofy, friendly hound guy.
15/16
VIXEN
Fort Mill
Friendly, Cuddly, Easy going
Born at the beginning of December, Vixen is the smallest puppy from a litter of 6.
16/16
WAVE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is WAVE and I'm a 3 month old brown and white male Pit mix.