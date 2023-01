400 people arrested after storming, vandalizing Brazil’s Congress

(CNN) — In Brazil, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed and vandalized Brazil’s Congress.

Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, insisting Bolsonaro was the victim of a rigged election. At least 400 people are under arrest this evening.

It comes a week after the inauguration of President Lula Da Silva, who is vowing to punish those responsible for the attacks.