Midlands Pup-Shots! January 9

Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
2/16
BEAU
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Beau and his siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
3/16
CALEB
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
4/16
CANDY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Candy and her siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
5/16
CUPID
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Cupid and his siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
6/16
DELILAH
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
7/16
EVE
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
8/16
HARPER
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Smart, Protective
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Prefers a home without other dogs
9/16
HARTLEY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Hartley and her siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
10/16
LEAH
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
11/16
LEVI
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
12/16
LUKE
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
13/16
ROCKY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Rocky and his siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
14/16
ROMEO
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Romeo and his siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
15/16
SWEETIE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Sweetie and her siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
16/16
TEDDY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other, dogs, cats, children
Teddy and his siblings are around 7-weeks-old.