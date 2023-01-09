President signs Sami’s Law in honor of slain USC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A rideshare safety bill in honor of a slain University of South Carolina student is now law in the United States.

President Joe Biden signed Sami’s Law, named after Samantha Josephson, who was kidnapped and murdered by a man impersonating as her Uber driver in 2019.

The legislation requires ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to use enhanced verification systems that allow passengers to verify the authenticity of a vehicle before they get in.

The government accountability office will also conduct a study on incidents of assault and abuse of both ride share passengers and drivers.