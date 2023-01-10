Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022.
Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan.
Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at (803) 358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com.