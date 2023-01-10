Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters

The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 30859 Pm

Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022.
Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan.
Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at (803) 358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com.
Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts