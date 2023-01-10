Pet of the Week: Jilly!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO): Meet Jilly! This 12-week-old Shepard-mix is looking for her forever home! Jilly was recently brought in to Pawmetto Lifeline with her litter mates, and is now learning the ropes of being a great family addition in her foster home!

Helen Cotton, the Special Project Manager with Pawmetto Lifeline, says Jilly loves to play with other dogs and cuddle at night, thrives on a routine, is crate-trained, and is already doing great with house training.

Pawmetto Lifeline is also hosting a Wintry Wags & Whiskers adoption event this weekend on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 6pm. Come out to 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia to adopt Jilly or another one of the many puppies, dogs, cats, and kittens they have available right now.