Southwest given 60 days to pay for canceled flights

CNN—Speaking of paying a pretty penny, according to federal officials, they are acting on thousands of complaints related to the Southwest airlines’ holiday travel meltdown.

Those include complaints that the airline isn’t making good on its pledge to issue refunds.

The Department of Transportation has sent every complaint directly to Southwest and the agency is giving the airline 60 days to respond.

Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between December 21 and December 31.

The airline has to honor passenger refund requests within seven business days if the traveler paid by card and 20 days if they paid by cash or check.

That’s for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.