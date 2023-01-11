Biden ‘surprised’ by discovery of classified documents at former office

New classified documents have been found in an office at President Biden’s former office in D.C.

The documents, which are under review by the National Archives and the Justice Department, date from when Biden was Vice President.

The President says he was “surprised” by the discovery of the documents, doesn’t know what they contain and hasn’t even looked at them.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi is in Washington with more.