Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after the Tigers struggled to move the ball consistently in 2022. The news of Streeter’s firing broke Thursday afternoon.

Streeter took over as offensive coordinator before the Cheezit Bowl last season and just completed his first full season as OC for the Tigers, though he’s been on staff at Clemson for 15 years.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position,” Dabo Swinney said Thursday. “These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.”

Clemson struggled continuously on offense in 2022, finishing 48th in total offense and 30th in scoring offense, and managed just 14 points in their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

Streeter took over the offense for Tony Elliott, who left the Tigers to be the head coach at Virginia last year.