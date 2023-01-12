Gamecock football to be recognized at men’s basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 12, 2023) – The nationally-ranked 2022 South Carolina football team as well as newcomers for the 2023 squad will be recognized at halftime of the men’s basketball game vs. Auburn on Saturday, January 21, it was announced today. The basketball game will tip at 3:30 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia and will be televised on SEC Network.

Head football coach Shane Beamer and several players from the squad are expected to be on hand with Coach Beamer slated to address the crowd during the intermission.

The Saturday, Jan. 21 game vs. Auburn is also Gamecock Club Day. All Gamecock Club members can receive discounted tickets by clicking the link below and using their email tied to their account.

In addition, one fan will have a chance to win $10,000, the first 9,000 fans will receive a rally towel and fans will have the opportunity to take pictures on the concourse with the Palmetto Trophy.

Discounted tickets can be purchased by clicking here.