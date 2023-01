IRS accepting tax returns beginning Jan. 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Internal Revenue Services (IRS) says it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning Jan. 23.

For information on how to get an early start on the 2023 tax season, visit www.irs.gov