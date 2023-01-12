Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after possible cardiac arrest

Image: Associated Press

(ABC News) —Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Presley said. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Presley attended the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, where she celebrated actor Austin Butler after he won the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his role as Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. She attended the ceremony with her mother.

The singer and songwriter is the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She inherited her father’s estate in 1993 on her 25th birthday.

Presley has been married four times, including her marriage to the late pop star Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

In 1988, she married musician Danny Keough, and had Riley and Benjamin with him. Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Last year, amid the buzz around Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis,” she shared an update about how she has been coping since her son’s death.

“I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Riley Keough is a successful actress, having starred in the 2020 film “Zola.” She made her directorial debut with the 2022 film “War Pony,” which won the Caméra d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2006, Presley married Michael Lockwood. Their marriage, which was her longest, ended in divorce in July 2021 after having two kids, Harper and Finley.

Over the years, Presley followed in her father’s footsteps, releasing the record “To Whom It May Concern” in 2003, which featured a song called “Savior” co-written with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan. In 2005, Lisa Marie released “Now What; Storm & Grace” dropped in 2012.