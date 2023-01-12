Newberry deputies arrest man for stolen goods, possession of weapon

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry deputies arrested 55 year-old Ryan Lanard Bonneau for receiving stolen goods, possessing a weapon, and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

The felon was taken into custody after a concerned citizen reported a stolen Kubota skid steer on Facebook Market Place.

Authorities say the customer was suspicious of the information provided about the item and reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to check on its status. Deputies discovered the item was stolen.

An undercover operation on Jan. 10 led to the retrieval of the stolen Kubota skid steer and Bonneau’s detainment. His two minor children were with him, say officials. Bonneau was carrying $20,000 in cash and a handgun.

Bonneau’s children were turned over the Department of Social Services for family placement.

He is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash/surety bond.