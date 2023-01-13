Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

Suspected vehicle Courtesy: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Trailer Stolen Jan. 8. Courtesy: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Travel trailer stolen in December Courtesy: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts.

Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials.

Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel trailer valued at $12,000 was stolen from 8522 Doar Road between Dec. 22-26.

On Jan. 8 at around 5 a.m., a 2006 Southern Industries dump trailer worth $6,000 was stolen from a property on Raw Dew Drive.

A dark-color pickup with overhead cab lights was reportedly seen by a witness leaving with the trailer that morning. The vehicle authorities are looking for is possibly a Ford F-250.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen trailers or know the owner of the pick-up, deputies ask that you call Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org.