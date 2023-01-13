College Goal SC campaign helps students access financial aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— High school seniors needing help completing the yearly Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are in luck!

The SC Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced application assistance will be provided to students through the College Goal SC spring campaign beginning this week and lasting through the end of March.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, Dr. Gerrick Hampton, CHE Associate Director in the Office of Student Affairs says, “Helping our students access financial aid goes hand-in-hand with achieving our goal to increase post-secondary enrollment and attainment, and our objective in 2023 is to increase South Carolina’s FAFSA completion rate by three percent. We want our students to be comfortable navigating this process so that they are able to receive any and all financial aid that is available to them.”

According to statistics from the National College Attainment Network, seniors who complete the FAFSA application are 84% more likely to immediately enroll in post-secondary education than those who don’t.

Education professionals will provide application support at several sites.

Visit College Goal SC for a list.