HBO Max raises subscription prices for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— HBO Max is increasing its price for the first time since its launch.

Effective immediately, the ad-free streaming service costs one dollar more at $16 a month. That is just a few cents more than the standard Netflix plan.

The version of HBO Max with ads will remain about $10 a month.

The service launched in 2020 and released a plan with ads last year.