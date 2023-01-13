Senators Graham, Scott react to Biden special counsel announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are reacting to the special counsel announcement in the Biden investigation.

Senator Graham praised the move saying, “We need to fully understand what happened in both cases involving Presidents Trump and Biden to make sure our system works in a way to protect our national security interest.”

However Senator Scott said, “President Biden condemned Trump and had his home raided for having classified documents all while he had classified documents in his own garage and office! This stinks of hypocrisy.”