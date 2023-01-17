Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips.

In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes.

To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these steps:

Walk on a sidewalk or path

Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections whenever possible

Be alert

Know walking while impaired is dangerous

Never assume drivers see you

For drivers: