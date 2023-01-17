Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 01 17 At 101134 Am

Courtesy: Lexington Sheriff’s Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips.

In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes.

To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these steps:

  • Walk on a sidewalk or path
  • Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections whenever possible
  • Be alert
  • Know walking while impaired is dangerous
  • Never assume drivers see you

 

For drivers:

  • Look for pedestrians everywhere
  • Follow pedestrian safety laws in your local areas
  • Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk
  • Stay alert where children may be present
  • Slow down and carefully adhere to posted speed limits

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts