Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips.
In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes.
To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these steps:
- Walk on a sidewalk or path
- Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections whenever possible
- Be alert
- Know walking while impaired is dangerous
- Never assume drivers see you
For drivers:
- Look for pedestrians everywhere
- Follow pedestrian safety laws in your local areas
- Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk
- Stay alert where children may be present
- Slow down and carefully adhere to posted speed limits