Walgreens no longer limiting online sales of children’s fever medicine

CNN— Walgreens says it’s no longer limiting online sales of children’s fever medicine.

Some pharmacies restricted such purchases last month when RSV and the flu caused demand to surge.

The CDC says flu and RSV have peaked, but other respiratory viruses remain “high” or “very high” in about half of the states in the U.S.

Walgreens didn’t limit in-person sales of pediatric fever medication.