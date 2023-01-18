Dolly Parton debuts new Duncan Hines baking mixes

Dolly Parton has cooked up some new baking mixes with Duncan Hines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–

The mixes are for buttermilk biscuits, cornbread, and two flavors of brownies inspired by the legendary entertainer’s family recipes.

These new baking products build on Parton’s cake mixes and frostings brought to market last year by Duncan Hines.

You can find them in stores later this month.